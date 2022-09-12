Lemon Essential Oil Market Size Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion with CAGR of 5.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC
The Soaring Advantages of Lemon Essential Oil to the Skin are Therefore Driving the Growth of the Lemon Essential Oil Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Lemon Essential Oil Market size is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The ability of lemon essential oil to avert germs and fungi from entering the body owing to the inclusion of antioxidants in lemon oil is set to drive the Lemon Essential Oil Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, North America Lemon Essential Oil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging demand for medications with no harmful effects and lemon essential oil displaying antioxidant characteristics in the North American region.
2. Lemon Essential Oil Market growth is being driven by the surging domination of lemon essential oil collected from cold-pressing the lemon peel, in aromatherapy.
3. However, there are case reports of lemon essential oil making the skin more sensitive to irritation from the sun, thereby making it best to refrain from sunlight when utilizing any citrus essential oil and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Lemon Essential Oil Market.
4. Lemon Essential Oil Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Lemon Essential Oil Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Lemon Essential Oil Market based on type can be further segmented into Organic and Conventional. The Conventional Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to its economical prices and great availability. Lemon essential oil exhibits antioxidant characteristics.
2. The Lemon Essential Oil Market based on end-use can be further segmented into Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics, And Personal Care and Households. The Food And Beverages Segment held the largest market share in 2021.
3. The Lemon Essential Oil Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Lemon Essential Oil Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
4. As per the Gas Chromatography report of Lemmon Essential oil, lemon oil is improved with around 67.6% of Limonene component. The surging applications of Lemon Essential Oil are therefore fueling the growth of the Lemon Essential Oil Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Lemon Essential Oil industry are -
1. Citromax
2. Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.
3. doTERRA International LLC
4. Isagenix International LLC
5. Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd.
