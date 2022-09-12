Carotenoids Market size is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Carotenoids Market size is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carotenoids Market size is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Carotenoids are an important constituent of all photosynthetic organisms owing to their distinguished photoprotective and antioxidant characteristics.Beta-carotene belongs to the family of carotenoids. The typical carotenoids in cereal grains are alpha and beta-carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, lutein, and zeaxanthin with lutein being the dominant carotenoid compound. Lycopene is a red color plant pigment that serves as an essential intermediate in the biosynthesis of numerous carotenoids inclusive of beta-carotene and xanthophyll. However, contrary to beta carotene, lycopene has no pro-vitamin A activity. Canthaxanthin is a keto-carotenoid pigment extensively distributed in nature.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, Europe Carotenoids Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to Europe being the largest market currently with carotenoids including beta carotene being the most preferred food coloring agents in the European region.
2. Carotenoids Market growth is being driven by the different health advantages connected with the intake of food including tetraterpenoids with beta carotene being a member of carotenes which are terpenoids (isoprenoids). However, the soaring price difference between synthetic carotenoids and natural tetraterpenoids is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Carotenoids Market.
3. Carotenoids Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Carotenoids Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Beta carotene Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging inclination of consumers towards nutritious and organic food. Beta carotene has been confirmed to decrease the impacts of oxidative stress. The soaring addition of beta carotene in animal feed as a color additive is further propelling the growth of the Beta Carotene segment.
2. Carotenoids Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Europe (Carotenoids Market) held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging demand for feed and dietary supplements in the European region.
3. Carotenoids Market based on the application can be further segmented into Animal Feed, Food And Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals. The soaring application of beta carotene in confectioneries, drinks, and other such products is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Carotenoids industry are:
1. Chr Hansen Holdings
2. D.D. Williamson & Co.
3. Royal DSM
4. Sensient Technologies
5. BASF
