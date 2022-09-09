Cold Chain Logistics Market to rise at 23.6% of CAGR from 2019 to 2026

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "UK cold chain Logistics Market by End user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the UK cold chain logistics market size was valued at $4.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6077

The key players profiled in the UK cold chain logistics market report includes AGRO Merchants Group, Bring Logistics UK Ltd., Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd., Ice Co Storage & Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NewCold, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., The Seafast Group, and others.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6077

The meat, fish, and sea food segment dominates the UK cold chain logistics market, followed by fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, drugs & pharmaceuticals, dairy & frozen desserts, and others. In addition, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6077

Cold chain can be defined as the technology required to maintain a product within a specified low-temperature range from harvest/production to consumption. It is necessary that the refrigeration units are designed to maintain the temperature within the preferred range and prevent variation in temperature. This implies that goods in the shipments should be brought to the required temperature before loading in the reefers, which requires specialized storage and unloading/loading facilities. In addition, maintaining appropriate temperature conditions in the supply chain and monitoring temperature-sensitive products is necessary. The UK cold chain logistics market includes key elements such as cold storage, cooling systems, cold transport, and cold processing & distribution.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6077

Furthermore, the rise in online grocery shopping has resulted in the increased refrigerated warehouses. Multiple export industries are dependent on the vital links that the cold chain solutions system provides. Moreover, businesses invest millions of dollars in UK cold chain logistics industry to create effective, efficient, and reliable process because an end-to-end cold chain security is the weak link in the system. Single breakdown in the cold chain logistics chain can lead to catastrophic losses of products and capital. In addition, the UK has been named as the third largest online grocery market in the world after South Korea and Japan. Furthermore, around 6.1% of the grocery sales in the UK is made online, which in turn propels the UK cold chain logistics market growth. Thus, increase in number of refrigerated warehouses to maintain the integrity of grocery sold online is expected to boost the growth of the cold chain logistics market in UK.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-cold-chain-logistics-market

Similar Research Report:

Secure Logistics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/secure-logistics-market-A14801

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.