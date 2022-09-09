Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 9, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Vancouver, British Columbia
Private meetings
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will have a working lunch with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.
Closed to media
