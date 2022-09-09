FCLU Announces Rymir Satterthwaite and Dr. Lillie Coley Have Obtain Support From NAACP Regarding Civil Rights Complaints Not Filed In New Jersey

NAACP has partnered with Rymir and Dr. Coley to ensure their case has been filed

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lillie Coley a minority woman made claims she could not get her Civil Rights complaints filed nor processed in her home state of New Jersey. Rymir's complaints also went unfiled.

Sources has shown through a memo (attached) that NAACP a national organization is seeking to help with the status and filing of these Civil Rights concerns.

Apparently, Dr. Coley a life long member of this organization is also working as a Political Action Co-Chair. Philadelphia is a part of tri-state to New Jersey and these states work together for a common cause.

Rymir and Dr. Coley have been a part of ten (10) year long case involving both Philadelphia and New Jersey courts. Its a high profile case involving Jay Z and Wanda Satterthwaite, Rymir's mother. See Pending Case here: Case No. 1:22-cv-01639-NLH-EAP source from court PACER records.

The NAACP or National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was established in 1909 and is America's oldest and largest civil rights organization. It was formed in New York City by white and Black activists, partially in response to the ongoing violence against African Americans around the country.

About FCLU

We work by using all facets of the law, congressional hearings, public forums and all resources to ensure that the rules and regulations of family law, be implemented in a modern and fair manner. Our One Voice model consolidates and galvanizes the voices of all who have experienced the anguish and inequalities of our current family court system.

Media Contact

Rymir Satterthwaite & Shar Handy, FCLU Philadelphia, 1 856-441-3258, rymirhere@gmail.com

SOURCE FCLU Philadelphia