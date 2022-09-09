Wealth.com and Bennie Announce New Partnership To Offer Digital Estate Planning To More Employers As A Benefit

Wealth.com and Bennie are partnering to expand access to comprehensive digital estate planning through Bennie's employee benefits platform.

Bennie (bennie.com), an employee benefits platform designed to make benefits more accessible and easier to understand, announced today they are partnering with Wealth.com (Wealth) and will be including them on their marketplace.

Wealth is the most comprehensive digital estate planning solution currently available. It's a tangible financial wellness benefit employers can provide to protect their employees' legacies and build generational wealth.

The State of Estate Planning Report, published by Wealth, found that 72% of people surveyed said they would create a Will or Trust if offered by their employer, but currently, only 13% of employees surveyed receive estate planning as an existing benefit.

"Wealth's commitment to making estate planning a reality for everyone was a natural fit for us. Not only does offering estate planning as a benefit show employees you care about their financial futures, but it's also a benefit people want."

-Ronelle S. Lichman

Vendor Partnerships, Bennie

Wealth's digital platform guides individuals through creating and customizing high-quality legal documents that can be updated anytime, so the process is straightforward and intuitive.

"There is a lot of alignment between our mission to make estate planning accessible and Bennie's dedication to providing better benefits to everyone. Estate planning is vital to a complete financial benefits package. Our end-to-end solution and dynamic platform make it easy for employees to start securing their family's future."

-Tim White

Chief Growth Officer, Wealth

About Bennie

Bennie is the modern benefits platform for mid-sized companies. With an easy-to-use app and world-class brokerage services, Bennie is reimagining the entire benefits experience for employers and their employees. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with employees across the US, this successful, proven team of industry innovators & experts have come together from top benefits firms, technology startups, and insurance carriers to create a better benefits experience. Bennie is committed to not only helping companies create healthier workplaces, but also building a better world. 1% of the company's equity has been pledged to supporting community and health-related causes, so as the company grows, so does the size and scope of our commitment.

About Wealth

Wealth.com was designed by trust and estate law, personal financial management and data security experts. Together they built the most comprehensive digital estate planning platform on the market. Wealth provides professional quality legal document creation, asset inventory management, secure file storage and collaboration tools. Creating an estate plan with Wealth gives a holistic view of a person's assets, visualized and securely stored in one place. Wealth is available to customers throughout the United States as well as two key tailored segments:

For employers to offer as an employee benefit

For Financial Advisors to offer to their clients

