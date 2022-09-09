The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, KRBP and ABT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX

Investors Affected : January 15, 2020 - May 31, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in TG Therapeutics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of the Company's therapeutic product candidates, Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Umbralisib marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma New Drug Application, the Biologics License Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, the supplemental New Drug Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, or the Ublituximab relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Biologics License Application in their current forms; (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Kiromic common stock issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 and/or (b) Kiromic common stock between June 25, 2021 and August 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 (the "Offering Documents") failed to disclose that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had, prior to the filing of these documents, imposed a clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug ("IND") applications for its two new drug candidates. Given that the offering closed on July 2, 2021, more than thirty (30) days after the Company submitted the IND applications for its two immunotherapy product candidates, investors were assured that no clinical hold had been issued and clinical trials would commence.

Abbott Laboratories ABT

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Abbott common stock during the period from February 19, 2021, to June 8, 2022, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Abbott Laboratories. According to the filed complaint, defendants touted the strength of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth, despite knowing that the facility that manufactured those products was in flagrant violations of United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") health, safety, and manufacturing regulations. The complaint further alleges that defendants willfully or recklessly concealed these violations from investors, even though the violations put Abbott's infant formula business in dire jeopardy and left the Company exposed to a risk of severe regulatory action, including the recall of its products and closure of the Sturgis facility. Indeed, according to the complaint, defendants received direct warnings, communications, FDA inspection reports, and consumer complaints identifying in detail the safety and regulatory violations that were rampant at the Sturgis facility.

