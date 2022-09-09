Sitecore CDP with Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365

Sitecore CDP captures and analyzes behavior and sentiment as prospects interact with the companies across digital channels. Using this data it can predict the nuances of each prospect and deliver targeted content to increase engagement. The data also has great value in the company's CRM. Two products from FuseIT enable this pre-sales intelligence to be shared with the sales and support teams in Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

NELSON, New Zealand, Sep. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FuseIT announces two CRM integrations to support Sitecore CDP and Sitecore Personalize. This comes two months after the release of S4D, a Sitecore to Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration. The new integrations, CDP4S and CDP4D, enable sales reps and support agents in Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to track the channel behavior of each customer and personalize content from their CRM records.

Both CDP4S and CDP4D enable CRM agents to view the behavior of customers when they interact with websites, mobile applications, social media, and email messages. These behavioral insights help the CRM team to engage better with prospects and customers. Agents can also personalize the experiences of customers by changing field values in the CRM lead and contact records. The integrations then push the changes to Sitecore CDP where they become part of the decision-making process around what personalized content is shown to the customer.

FuseIT's Operations Manager, Duane Franklet, said, "We are tied to where Sitecore takes us and what our customers ask for. We are very excited about these integrations as it's given us an opportunity to work with the latest cloud technologies and showcase customer behavior in the CRM using reports, charts, and tables - something we've always been keen to do".

Sitecore CDP and Sitecore Personalize

The Sitecore CDP (Customer Data Platform) collects and manages the behavior of visitors and contacts. The platform aggregates data from many sources to build complete customer profiles, either anonymous or known. The aggregated data can then be used to create segments or groups to distribute to other systems e.g. CRMs and email automation software. Sitecore CDP helps businesses understand their customers so they can provide a better experience to them.

Available separately, Sitecore Personalize delivers personalized web content across multiple channels using real-time predictive algorithms. Sitecore Personalize includes A/B testing, decision-making logic, AI models, and experimentation capabilities to optimize the effectiveness of content.

Single Customer View

CDP4S and CDP4S ingest Sitecore CDP data into each CRM to create a single customer view. This makes good sense as the CRM is designed to store business contact information and, using that data, create actionable workflows. The Sitecore CDP behavior data in each lead or contact record reveals the up-to-the-minute digital activity of each customer. CRM agents use this to identify important leads, determine each customer's level of engagement, and learn about them by viewing their behavior and where they have been. The single customer view enables more information to be shared with email automation systems like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Marketing Cloud Account Engagement (Pardot), or Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing.

Why are CDP4S and CDP4D required?

Sitecore is introducing and supporting new architectures in their ecosystem e.g. headless, Jamstack, XM Cloud, etc. Existing Sitecore XP customers who want to upgrade to these technologies will be expecting similar or superior features in these very different architectures. A particularly big change is storing web analytics and behavioral data in Sitecore CDP rather than Sitecore xDB.

Sitecore customers upgrading to these new Sitecore architectures will want to see visitor analytics and behavior data in their CRM and some will want to personalize content from the CRM. Traditionally this has been possible with the likes of S4S, which pushes the behavior data in Sitecore xDB directly to Salesforce. However, with the behavior data soon to be in Sitecore CDP, organizations can use CDP4S and CDP4D to push the data to their CRM and enable web content to be personalized from the CRM.

What challenges do these integrations solve?

Sitecore CDP is not designed to be a development platform so transacting data with a CRM can be challenging. CDP4S and CDP4D overcome this by creating the required functionality in the CRM instead. The integrations also map one data schema to the other. The data in Sitecore CDP can be unstructured where virtually anything can be stored. On the other hand, the stored data in CRMs is largely structured in a predictable schema. The CDP4S and CDP4D mapping feature enables the inbound data from Sitecore CDP to be mapped to specific CRM fields. This is a simpler solution than the converse, attempting to map CRM data to the less-structured Sitecore CDP.

The integrations also make it easy to send personalization data from Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Sitecore CDP. Because the CRM agent drives the personalization inputs, often needing real-time responsiveness, it makes sense to trigger the events in the CRM.

About FuseIT

FuseIT enterprise integrations optimize the delivery of digital experiences to the world's leading brands. Purpose-built and dedicated to integrating selected best-of-breed systems, the integrations don't compromise on function or performance. The team at FuseIT is highly skilled in the technologies they integrate - Sitecore, Salesforce, Micro Focus Content Manager, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

All company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Terry Humphris, FuseIT, 64 3 5478200, thumphris@fuseit.com

SOURCE FuseIT