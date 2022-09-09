VALUES, Inc. Selected as a Presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022, the World's Largest Marketing Research Conference

Only two companies, including VALUES, were selected from Japan out of more than 330 applicants from 40 countries

VALUES, Inc. ((HQ: Minato-ku,PRESIDENT hereinafter, "VALUES")) has been selected to present at the ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Location: Toronto, Canada; Dates: Sept. 18 - 21, 2022), hosted by ESOMAR, the world's largest marketing research association. There were more than 330 applicants from 40 countries, and VALUES was among two Japanese companies that were selected to present at the conference.

ESOMAR Congress 2022

URL: https://esomar.org/initiatives/congress-2022

VALUES will present on "Customer Journey Realities" on September 20. In this presentation, VALUES will present on a customer journey that categorizes user insights by purchasing process, based on its proprietary and licensed 2.5 million Japanese consumer behavior data and survey research. This presentation will introduce the latest marketing methodologies that enable understanding of actual user purchasing behavior even in the cookie-less era.

Comments from Akiko Koyasu, Corporate Executive Officer, VALUES, Inc.

It is a great honor to have received the opportunity to present at the first offline (in-person) ESOMAR Congress since the beginning of the pandemic.

We have been conducting our own research on the customer journey in Japan and presented it as a marketing model called the "Butterfly Circuit."* In our presentation, we will introduce the processes and marketing techniques necessary to understand the consumer image in the digital age, using specific examples that use the "Butterfly Circuit." We feel that this will be a meaningful presentation for marketers and researchers around the world.

*The "Butterfly Circuit" is a model proposed by Google illustrating the information-seeking behavior among consumers in the Internet age.

About ESOMAR Congress 2022

ESOMAR Congress 2022 is a conference held in Canada to celebrate the 75th anniversary of ESOMAR, a global organization dedicated to market research, data analysis, and insights. Held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto from September 18 to 21, 2022, this global event will bring together 1,200 professionals from over 90 countries.

About ESOMAR

ESOMAR is a global business community of data, research and insight professionals. Whether your goal is to grow your business, expand your knowledge, or showcase your commitment to global standards, ESOMAR can help you achieve your goals by providing a unique global network, tools, resources, and thoughts about the future.

Speakers

Akiko Koyasu

Corporate Executive Officer

VALUES, Inc.

After working as a system engineer and web consultant, she joined Macromill, Inc. She joined VALUES in 2011. As the Corporate Executive Officer, she is in charge of the supervision of the business planning and marketing departments and the overseas business.

Rikako Tanaka

Marketing Consultant at VALUES, Inc.

She joined VALUES as a new graduate in 2019. She holds multiple roles as a marketing consultant and working in customer success and global research promotion. She provides research recommendations and analytical support for digital data across a wide range of industries and sectors, including real estate, automotive, government, and advertising agencies.

About VALUES, Inc.

VALUES, Inc. is a company that supports business growth through leveraging know-how and advanced IT technologies to support the creation of new market value, providing services that utilize the behavioral analytics and demographic information of the 2.5 million Internet users. We support many companies with our unique expertise and solutions, from consulting on management issues to problem-solving and supporting sales promotion.

Head Office: 5F FORUM Akasaka, 2-19-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

President & Representative Director: Hideyuki Tsujimoto

Business Overview:

Management consulting and supporting business growth

Online behavior analysis business (big data analysis)

Developing market strategies using cutting-edge IT technology

Date Founded: September 30, 2009

Capital: 100 million yen

URL: https://www.valuesccg.com/english/

