Nigerian-American Immigrant, Nike, Set To Release Powerful Album Spanning Music Written In Every Decade Of Her Life

Singer and songwriter Nike Adegoke will release her album "One Word" on September 10, 2022. The songs on this album began their journey when Nike was only nine years old and tell the inspirational story of her growth and relationship with God.

Nike has been writing songs since she was a child. By the time she was a teenager, she was singing in fellowship groups and Christian concerts. On September 10th of this year, she will release an album that is the culmination of over 30 years of work.

The 14 tracks are from all different periods in her life, each speaking to her relationship with God at that time. She draws great inspiration from her faith as well as the struggles and testimonies of her life.

She hopes that by sharing her testimonies and how they’ve grown her relationship with God, she can inspire others to do the same.

A beautiful testimony to Nike’s life and faith

One of the most influential parts of Nike’s life and relationship with God was her struggle with infertility. For eight years, Nike and her husband, Tobi, award-winning choir director and producer of TobiKeyz Productions, could not have a child.

Nike never lost her faith. She continued to trust God and now has two beautiful children. This powerful story inspired her album as she worships God through her art. She wants her story to help others maintain their hope and faith, even during hard times.

Nike has three decades of music experience dedicated to the praise and worship of God. Her inspirational songs have been changing lives for a long time. Her new album “One Word” will be the culmination of her lifetime of praise and testimony. Each track was thoughtfully and carefully written with her faith in mind.

Her album is produced by TobiKeyz Productions and will be released on September 10, 2022. As her first album, she hopes it will showcase her profoundly rooted faith while helping others in their journey with God. She can be found on Instagram under @nikezmusic and Facebook as Nike.

