Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces the Firm Has Filed a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Medtronic plc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota against Medtronic plc ("Medtronic") ((MDT) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medtronic common stock between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is captioned The Trustees of the Welfare and Pension Funds of Local 464A – Pension Fund, The Trustees of the Local 464A United Food & Commercial Workers' Union Welfare Service Benefit Fund, and The Trustees of the New York-New Jersey Amalgamated Pension Plan for Acme Employees v. Medtronic plc, et al. Case No. 0:22-cv-02197.

Important Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Medtronic common stock during the Class Period may, no later November 7, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR MEDTRONIC LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/medtronic-plc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=medtronic&mktm=r

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: NOVEMBER 7, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: JUNE 8, 2019 through MAY 25, 2022

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

MEDTRONIC'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Medtronic is a medical device company. Among its products is the MiniMed insulin pump system for the treatment of diabetes. The systems include the MiniMed 600 series models and the MiniMed 780G model. Medtronic is currently seeking regulatory approval for the MiniMed 780G model, which uses an advanced hybrid closed loop system. During the Class Period, Medtronic repeatedly assured investors that the MiniMed 780G model was "on track" for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and would provide Medtronic with the edge it needed to close a growing gap with its competitors in the diabetes market.

Medtronic made these representations despite known issues with the MiniMed 600 series models. Indeed, in November 2019, the company issued a warning that certain MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps might have damaged pump retainer rings, which could cause the system to release too much insulin, and instructed customers with damaged rings to contact the company for replacements. On February 7, 2020, the FDA classified Medtronic's November 2019 notification as a Class I recall—the most serious type of recall.

Problems with the MiniMed 600 series mushroomed in October 2021, when the company expanded its recall to all MiniMed model 630G and 670G insulin pump systems—whether or not any retainer ring damage was actually visible. Despite these serious issues with the 600 series, Medtronic assured investors that they expected the MiniMed 780G "to drive growth." Consistent with these optimistic statements, Medtronic again assured investors that FDA approval of the MiniMed 780G was imminent.

Investors began to learn the truth about the company's MiniMed operations on December 15, 2021, when Medtronic revealed that it had received a warning letter from the FDA regarding its Northridge, California facility (the "Warning Letter"). The Warning Letter followed an FDA inspection relating to the company's MiniMed 600 series recall, and focused on "the inadequacy of specific medical device quality system requirements . . . in the areas of risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events."

As a result of the Warning Letter—including the resulting uncertainty about FDA approval of the MiniMed 780G and other products in Medtronic's diabetes operating unit, the Diabetes Group, Medtronic lowered its guidance for its Diabetes Group, now projecting that Diabetes Group product revenues would decline in the mid-single digit range for fiscal year 2022. On this news, the price of Medtronic common stock declined $6.75 per share, or approximately 6%, from a close of $111.69 per share on December 14, 2021, to close at $104.94 per share on December 15, 2021.

The financial fallout from the FDA's findings continued to surface on May 26, 2022, when Medtronic reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, and provided guidance for fiscal year 2023. Notably, Medtronic disclosed that as a result of the company's need to improve its quality control system and its expectation that the MiniMed 780G model—which Defendants had repeatedly identified as crucial to future growth—would not be approved in 2023, the company expected revenues from its Diabetes Group to decline between 6% and 7% in fiscal year 2023. On this news, the price of Medtronic common stock fell $6.10 per share, or nearly 6%, from a close of $105.54 per share on May 25, 2022, to close at $99.44 per share on May 26, 2022.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the company's business and operations by failing to disclose that: (1) Medtronic's product quality control systems were inadequate; (2) Medtronic had failed to comply with numerous regulations regarding risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events; (3) these failures increased the risk of regulatory investigation and action; (4) as a result of the company's misconduct, the FDA would delay the approval of additional Medtronic MiniMed devices, including the MiniMed 780G; (5) these delays in product approvals, as well as the company's need to improve its quality control systems, would negatively affect Medtronic's financial performance and cause it to fall further behind its competitors; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Medtronic investors may, no later than November 7, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Medtronic investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006166/en/