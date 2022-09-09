A Heartfelt Multi-Generational Story Perfect for All Ages

Author Kate Stollenwerck wanted to explore the unconditional love between grandparent and grandchild in her debut novel, Hello, Goodbye. She tells a moving and tender story about the relationship between teenage Hailey and her grandmother, Gigi.

Fiction author Kate Stollenwerck wanted to tell a different kind of young adult love story. Rather than focusing on romantic love, as most young adult authors do, Stollenwerck’s debut novel, Hello, Goodbye, centers on the pure unconditional love between grandparent and grandchild.

“I first had the idea for this love story over twenty years ago, shortly after my paternal grandmother passed away,” Stollenwerck said. “She was so meaningful in my life, and I wanted to craft a story that captures the beauty and timelessness of the grandparent/grandchild connection.”

Portraying an impact that lasts a lifetime

“A grandparent’s love does not falter; it does not disappear overnight like romantic love so often can. It endures. It deepens,” Stollenwerck said. “We may have limited time with our grandparents, but their impact and love remain imprinted on our hearts.”

“Grandparents connect us to the past; their stories are our stories,” Stollenwerck said. “They are a treasure in a child’s life; it is a relationship to cherish and honor. As Gigi and Hailey show us, you are never too old or too short on time to deeply impact another person’s life.”

About Hello, Goodbye

“Fifteen-year-old Hailey Rogers is sure her summer is ruined when her parents tell her she has to spend a few days a week, every week, helping her grandmother, Gigi. Although Gigi only lives across town, Hailey never sees her and knows little about her. But Gigi is full of surprises—and family secrets. Throw in the gorgeous boy down the street, and Hailey’s ruined summer might just be the best of her life.

“Then tragedy strikes, lies are uncovered, and Hailey’s life suddenly falls apart. After unearthing clues in an old letter written by her great-grandfather, she takes off on a road trip to solve the family mystery with the only person she can trust. In a forgotten Texas town, the past and the present collide—and Hailey is forced to choose what she truly values in life,” the book’s description reads.

As Publishers Weekly wrote, “Stollenwerck’s heartfelt debut . . . utilizes accessible language, tender intergenerational bonds, and a steady pace to thoughtfully unfurl one teen’s family history.”

