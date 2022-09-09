Proteomics Market Size Projected to Hit $49.97 Bn by 2027 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Proteomics market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteomics industry garnered $24.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $72.44 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025. Rise in prominence of personalized medicine, surge in R&D expenditure, and technological advancements related to proteomics components facilitate the growth in the market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals and high costs related to proteomics market components hinder the growth in the market. On the other hand, opportunities related to biomarker identification and advancements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics create new opportunities in the industry.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Key market players analyzed in the industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Inc., Waters Corporation, GE Healthcare, Caprion Proteomics Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc. They have adopted various strategies including expansions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1677

Based on component, the reagents segment contributed more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2017 and will continue to lead by 2025. This is due to increase in usage as binding materials and precursors of chemical reactions during the protein structure analysis and characterization. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2025, owing to considerable increase in R&D activities for the development of novel instruments for studying the structure of proteins.

The drug delivery application contributed nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to focus on development of precision medicine, which in turn, result in the growth for drug discovery using proteomics. The research also analyzes disease diagnosis and other applications.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1677

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in demand for drug discovery and increase in proteomics projects such as the China proteome project in the region. On the other hand, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to rise in funding by various organizations, implementation of agreements and collaborations strategies, and surge in R&D investments.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Digital Health Market

Soft Tissue Repair Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market --- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-artificial-intelligence-in.html

Singapore Digital Health Market --- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-digital-health-market-size.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.