India Male Grooming Products Market Growth Factors, Segmentation and Business Strategies 2022-2027

The India male grooming products market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.93% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "India Male Grooming Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on male grooming products industry share in India. The India male grooming products is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.93% during 2022-2027.

Male grooming products represent skin, beard, and hair care products that are specifically customized for men to enhance their physical appearance. They mainly comprise of shaving creams, cologne, aftershave lotions, deodorants, shampoos, moisturizers, hair serums, facial creams, face masks, anti-aging creams, etc. These male grooming products prove effective in ensuring skin and hair hygiene and aids in preventing acne, hair fall, dark circles, etc. Consequently, they are in high demand among male consumers across India.

Market Trends:

The emerging trend of the metrosexual man and the elevating influence of celebrities and influencers through social media are primarily driving the India male grooming products market. Besides this, the rising number of men’s salons and the increasing need for male toiletries are also positively influencing the market across the country. Moreover, the development of innovative electrical shavers and razors that are in-built with advanced performance features based on the latest technologies is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the shifting preferences toward personalized items and the growing investments in marketing campaigns undertaken by leading market players to improve brand awareness among target customers and expand their business are expected to propel the India male grooming products market in the coming years.

India Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, price range and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product:

• Male Toiletries

• Electric Products

• After Shave Lotions

• Others

Market Breakup by Price Range:

• Mass Products

• Premium Products

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacy Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

