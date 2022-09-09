Immunity Boosting Food Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $46.9 Billion by 2030

The global immunity boosting food market generated $21.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $46.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2%

Rise in consumer awareness about probiotics, growing number of health-conscious consumers, and surge in number of chronic diseases and drive the growth of the global immunity boosting food market. However, high cost of raw materials, lack of awareness and Perishable nature of food restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in sales through online sales channel and increase in elderly population present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Leading players of the global immunity boosting food market analyzed in the research include Danone, Nestle, Cargill, ADM, Fonterra group Cooperative Limited, Associated British Foods Plc, Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, LLC., Dole Food Company Inc., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Olam International, and Hines Nut Company.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global immunity boosting food market.

Products containing immunity boosting food are used to improve muscle mass and immunity. This factor increased the demand immunity boosting food products.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global immunity boosting food market based on product, nature, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the adults segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the infants and children segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

