Organic Infant Formula Market Size Expected to Reach $7.2 Billion with CAGR of 8.9% by 2027 – IndustryARC
The Trend of Breastfeeding is on the Decline and Which Ultimately is Driving the Demand For Organic Infant Formula Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Organic Infant Formula Market size is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Additionally, quick modernization, altering taste and preferences, spiraling disposable incomes, expanding western influence in the developing world, and augmenting the prevalence of breast cancer in women are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Organic Infant Formula Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, the North America Organic Infant Formula Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to overwhelming incidences of breast cancer among the American female population, high awareness among the population regarding the existence of such products, quality lifestyles, and high purchasing power because of prosperous economies.
2. Malnutrition, early-age infections, high attentiveness among parents regarding the health of infants, and climbing demand for plant-based milk formula are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Organic Infant Formula Market. Exorbitant nature because of the strict production process, hampered business activities because of harsh COVID measures are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Organic Infant Formula Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Global Organic Infant Formula Market based on the source type can be further segmented into Plants (Soy and others), Protein hydrolysates, and Milk (Cow, Camel, Goat, and others). The milk segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the easy accessibility of dairy milk throughout the globe as compared to alternatives like soy milk which have gained popularity in recent years only.
2. The Global Organic Infant Formula Market based on Conveyance Mode can be further segmented into. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The monopoly of offline channels as physical stores has an across-the-board presence in both metropolitan and bucolic areas. Brick-and-mortar stores has had been a primary source of making purchases for the last few decades.
3. The Global Organic Infant Formula Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Organic Infant Formula Industry are -
1. Abbott Inc
2. Hain Celestial Group Inc
3. Nestle S.A.
4. Holle Baby Food GmbH
5. Danone S.A.
