Healthcare Fraud Detection Market: Technology Advancements In This Field To Increase Productivity To The Next Level

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

Healthcare fraud detection market generated $1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $3.6 billion by 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The introduction of sophisticated fraud detection management software is expected to drive the growth of the market. A large amount of data can be examined through machine learning to help create rules. This helps in promoting the growth of the market. Account audits and detective investigations can help detect misuse of health care funds. The global Healthcare fraud detection market will grow rapidly as the healthcare industry uses various new software based on data mining and artificial intelligence.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

Based on type, the descriptive analytics segment dominated the market in 2021, capturing almost half of the global market and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Additionally, the same segment is expected to quote the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of component, the software segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global market and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to quote the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the healthcare pair segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global market and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. On the other hand, the government agencies segment is expected to register a faster CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the entire North America market accounted for the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global market and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Due to the lockdown phenomenon in various countries across the globe, the outbreak of Covid-19 has negatively impacted the growth of the global healthcare fraud detection market.

• The lockdown led to a sharp decline in demand for healthcare fraud detection as healthcare providers and government agencies experienced adverse disruptions, which reduced spending and investment in innovative technologies.

The pandemic has forced healthcare organizations around the world to dedicate most of their funding to the fight against COVID-19. Thus, demand for healthcare fraud detection decreased sharply due to the impact of Covid-19. However, the market is expected to recover soon.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players analyzed in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection market report include CGI Group, Conduent, DXC Technology Company, EXLSERVICE Holdings Inc., Fair ISAAC Corporation, HCL Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), LexisNexis, McKesson Corporation, Northrop Grumman, . Optum, OSP Labs, SAS Institute Inc., Scioinspire CORP., UNITEDHEALTH Group, Verscend Technologies, and WIPRO Limited.

