Mechanical Ventilator Market Value to Cross $18.6 Billion by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Mechanical ventilator market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechanical Ventilator industry was valued at $4.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2021 to 2030. Mechanical ventilator market is a machine that helps patients breathe when they are having surgery or cannot breathe on their own due to a critical illness. Patients are connected to the ventilator with a hollow tube (artificial airway) that goes in their mouth and down in their main airway or trachea. Mechanical ventilator is majorly classified as intensive care and portable mechanical ventilator.

The major companies profiled in this report include Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion/Vyaire Medical, Inc.), Carl Reiner Gmbh, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Plc. (Covidien Ltd.), Mindray Medical International Limited, and Smiths Group, Plc. The other players in the value chain include Tecme SA, ResMed Corp., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Air Liquide Medical Systems, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., and Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

A mechanical ventilator is a machine designed to facilitate breathable air into and out of the lungs, to provide breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe or is breathing insufficiently. It comprises a control system, flexible breathing circuit, monitors, and alarms. It is one of the most common medical devices deployed in intensive care units of hospitals. The expanding geriatric population who is prone to respiratory disorders significantly drives the growth of the mechanical ventilator market.

In addition, escalating government expenditures in healthcare that promote adoption of mechanical ventilators in the developing countries, such as China and India, propel the market growth. The swelling number of intensive care units was observed in China in 2016, which led the government to continue to be a large buyer. Such circumstances positively affect the market growth.

The intensive care unit segment generated the maximum revenue and is expected to maintain this trend in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period, owing to rise in ICU bed admissions and high demand of advanced & customizable mechanical ventilators based on specific need of ventilation.

Based on mode, the market is divided into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. The non-invasive ventilation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2025, attributed to the fact that noninvasive ventilation (NIV) is associated with a lower risk of mortality as compared to invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV).

• The transport/portable/ambulatory segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% (in terms of volume) from 2018 to 2025.

• The ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% (in terms of value) from 2018 to 2025.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global mechanical ventilators market in 2017 accounting for more than four-fifth of the global market in 2017.

• The adult segment dominated the age group category of the mechanical ventilator market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

