Microfluidic devices market To Cross $158.1 billion by 2031 | Recent Trends & Demand

Microfluidic Devices Market

Microfluidic devices market was valued at $21.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $158.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Microfluidic Devices Market by Product (Microfluidic-based Devices, Microfluidic Components), by Application (In-vitro Diagnostics, Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research and Manufacturing, Therapeutics), by End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, increase in product approvals and new product launches, rise in healthcare expenditure and improvement in healthcare facilities in developing nations and introduction of 3D printing technology in the manufacturing of microfluidic devices drive the growth of the global microfluidic devices market. Based on product, the microfluidic components segment was the largest in 2021 and would maintain its dominance through 2031.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, bioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, SMC Corporation, Idex Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Nanostring, Nortis Inc.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”