Antioxidant Supplement Market Size Expected to Reach $6,876 Million with CAGR of 5.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Antioxidant Supplement Market are Vital in Treatment of Cancer Patients, Therefore Demand is Increasing Owing to the Increased Number of Cancer Cases.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Antioxidant Supplement Market size is estimated to reach $6,876 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Antioxidants are utilized in the pharmaceutical sector as vitamin supplements and aid in the preservation of food goods. Beta carotene is a kind of Antioxidant. It defends the body against free radicals, which are harmful chemicals. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Owing to their lower costs, increased investment and product approval by regulatory bodies, and increased demand for antioxidants in the pharmaceutical industry, the worldwide antioxidants supplement market is expected to rise significantly during the projected period.
2. Furthermore, by focusing on natural antioxidants like rosemary extract, industrialized countries have identified new economic potential.
3. During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is expected to see a growth in demand for synthetic antioxidants.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Antioxidant Supplement Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513321
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Global Antioxidant Supplement Market based on ingredient type can be further segmented into Vitamins, Minerals, Botanicals, and Others. Vitamins held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the high need for energy among working professionals and athletes.
2. Liquid antioxidant supplements are liposomal compounds that distribute uniformly in water, making them easy to consume. The liquid form allows for easier mix production, resulting in increased use in yogurt, smoothies, and other energy drinks.
3. The Global Antioxidant Supplement Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 37% in the year 2021. This is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and others, the market in North America is expanding.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Antioxidant Supplement industry are -
1. Abbott Laboratories
2. Amway Corp.
3. Glanbia PLC
4. Abbott
5. Bayer AG
Click on the following link to buy the Antioxidant Supplement Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513321
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Vitamin and Nutrition Supplements Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/231/Vitamins-and-Nutrition-supplements-Market-report.html
B. Vitamins and Herbal Dietary Supplements Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16643/vitaminsherbal-dietary-supplements-market.html
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn