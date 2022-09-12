Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 239,285 in the last 365 days.

Antioxidant Supplement Market Size Expected to Reach $6,876 Million with CAGR of 5.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Antioxidant Supplement Market

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Antioxidant Supplement Market are Vital in Treatment of Cancer Patients, Therefore Demand is Increasing Owing to the Increased Number of Cancer Cases.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Antioxidant Supplement Market size is estimated to reach $6,876 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Antioxidants are utilized in the pharmaceutical sector as vitamin supplements and aid in the preservation of food goods. Beta carotene is a kind of Antioxidant. It defends the body against free radicals, which are harmful chemicals. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. Owing to their lower costs, increased investment and product approval by regulatory bodies, and increased demand for antioxidants in the pharmaceutical industry, the worldwide antioxidants supplement market is expected to rise significantly during the projected period.

2. Furthermore, by focusing on natural antioxidants like rosemary extract, industrialized countries have identified new economic potential.

3. During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is expected to see a growth in demand for synthetic antioxidants.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Antioxidant Supplement Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513321

Segmental Analysis :

1. The Global Antioxidant Supplement Market based on ingredient type can be further segmented into Vitamins, Minerals, Botanicals, and Others. Vitamins held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the high need for energy among working professionals and athletes.

2. Liquid antioxidant supplements are liposomal compounds that distribute uniformly in water, making them easy to consume. The liquid form allows for easier mix production, resulting in increased use in yogurt, smoothies, and other energy drinks.

3. The Global Antioxidant Supplement Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 37% in the year 2021. This is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and others, the market in North America is expanding.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Antioxidant Supplement industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Amway Corp.

3. Glanbia PLC

4. Abbott

5. Bayer AG

Click on the following link to buy the Antioxidant Supplement Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513321

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports :

A. Vitamin and Nutrition Supplements Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/231/Vitamins-and-Nutrition-supplements-Market-report.html

B. Vitamins and Herbal Dietary Supplements Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16643/vitaminsherbal-dietary-supplements-market.html

Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Antioxidant Supplement Market Size Expected to Reach $6,876 Million with CAGR of 5.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.