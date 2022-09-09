Flow Cytometry Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2031

Flow cytometry market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow cytometry industry size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. Flow cytometry market is a biophysical, laser-based analytical technology, which is used to measure and analyze cells in a fluid system. Cells under analysis are labelled using fluorescent techniques and then excited using laser to emit light at different wavelengths to analyze characteristics of cells or particles. During the process, a sample of cells or particles is suspended in fluid and injected into a flow cytometer machine. Approximately 10,000 cells can be analyzed and processed by a computer in less than one minute.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• bioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• DiaSorin S.p.A.

• Miltenyi Biotec, Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Sysmex Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/90

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The situation of COVID-19 has varied outcome when related to vaccinations. There is an emerging gap in the economic recovery between high-income and low and middle income countries. After the pandemic severely disrupted global trade, the world is witnessing a robust rebound, which is helping with the recovery in the year 2021. Trade contributes to speeding up economic recovery from the pandemic by providing sustained foreign demand for exports and ensuring the availability of imported intermediate products and services. Amidst the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the outlook for the flow cytometry industry was positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The surge in application of flow cytometry techniques in research activities and clinical trials have increased the demand for flow cytometry products. For instance, Cytek Biosciences Inc. helped researchers and clinicians in the world to study impact of the COVID-19 virus on human immune systems in March 2020. Flow cytometry showed that COVID-19 patients reduced B-cell and T-cell frequencies compared to recovered donors and healthy donors. Moreover, according to the data by the National Institute of health (NIH), the flow cytometry analysis at the time of first evaluation after admission revealed significant differences among patients with moderate diseases with a severe phenotype and critical phenotype in U.S.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the flow cytometry industry, owing to the advantages, the flow cytometry technology has showed in research of COVID-19 like the ability to conduct immunophenotyping that allows the identification of SARS-CoV-2-specific immune responses. Moreover, the manufacturers also supplied more products, owing to increased demand from research institutions.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/90

On the basis of technology, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to flow cytometry market trends like wide scale use of technology in research field, lesser time consumption, and simultaneous analysis of multiple samples. However, the cell-based flow cytometry segment is the highest revenue generating segment, owing to its wide scale application in the diagnosis of various diseases such as cancer and HIV, biomedical research, and its increasing use in monitoring the progress of drug treatment.

On the basis of application, academic & clinical applications segment accounted for a major share of the market share in the flow cytometry market in 2021, owing to increase in research of academic & clinical applications academic & clinical applications of flow cytometry. However, the diagnostic applications segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to rise in use of technology in diagnostic applications.

On the basis of end user, the commercial organizations segment accounted for a major share of the market share in the flow cytometry market in 2021, owing to heavy investments in R&D activities, advancements in cell- and bead-based technologies, growing patient population, and increasing demand for flow cytometry in drug discovery process. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate of 9.0%, owing to increase in novel clinical applications and immunoassay processes, and diversified applications of flow cytometry in diseases diagnosis.

North America accounted for the highest revenue in the flow cytometry market in 2021. According to the flow cytometry market forecast, the market growth in the North America is supplemented by rapid technological advancements, increase in investments in research & development activities, rise in patent pool, and rise in the number of applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the leading region, by registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to major international companies outsourcing their research processes to contract research organizations (CROs) located in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, impending need for sophisticated healthcare facilities and rise in incidences of chronic diseases such as HIV and cancer is expected to boost the market growth.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Orthobiologics Market

Single-arm Medical Pendant Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market --- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis.html

Singapore Cancer Tumor Profiling Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-cancer-tumor-profiling-market.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.