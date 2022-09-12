Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market to Reach US $132.5 million by 2027: IndustryARC
Rising Prevalence Of Alzheimer's Disease Is Driving The Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market size is estimated to reach $132.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.Phosphatidylserine is a kind of substance that is fatty and is a phospholipid and constituent of the cell membrane. It is thought to possess an essential part in maintaining a sharp memory as one advance in age. Phosphatidylserine is a glycerophospholipid that is used for various diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia, memory decline among elderly people, and more. Phosphatidylserine is a pathway for viruses to enter cells through apoptotic mimicry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America dominated the Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market in 2021 owing to large number of people suffering from stress-related conditions hiking the cases of brain disorders which increased the consumption of phosphatidylserine. Moreover, the growing inclination of health-conscious consumers towards functional foods is enhancing the market growth.
2. Rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease increases the demand for phosphatidylserine owing to its capability to decrease the issues in the brain which is further driving the market growth. The surging use of phosphatidylserine in various dietary supplements among health-conscious people is improving the growth of the Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market.
3. Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market report.
4. Limited use of phosphatidylserine owing to its side effects is set to create hurdles for the Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market based on Type can be further segmented into Plant-based and Animal-based. The Plant-based segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the high production of phosphatidylserine supplements that are made from cabbage or soy attributed to greater benefits for improving memory among elderly people.
2. Rising count of health-conscious people is increasing the consumption of dietary supplements that are growing the use of phosphatidylserine. The usual suggested dose of phosphatidylserine as a dietary supplement is 100 mg three times a day (300 mg/day). Various manufacturers are focusing on providing a variety of dietary supplements with phosphatidylserine which is very beneficial for health. This is accelerating the sales of supplements by 10%. This expands the production among manufacturers which is boosting the growth of the Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market over the period 2022-2027.
3. According to Alzheimer Association, in 2021 more than 6.2 million Americans were suffering from Alzheimer’s disease which caused various issues in the brain. This factor is expanding the demand for phosphatidylserine to reduce the diseases which are increasing the production of phosphatidylserine by 20% in various applications which in turn is propelling the growth of the Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis Market over the period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Phosphatidylserine Utilization Analysis industry are -
1. Nature’s Way Products Llc
2. Wuhan Demekai biotechnology Co ltd
3. Jarrow Formulas Inc
4. Lipoid Gmbh
5. Lipogen Products Ltd
