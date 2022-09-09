Immunohistochemistry Market Asia-Pacific to Reach at 7.5% CAGR During 2021-2031

Immunohistochemistry Market

Increase in medical tourism, implementation of new guidelines in Japan, surge in investments & reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure for Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in research and development activities worldwide are driving the growth of the global Immunohistochemistry Market. However, lack of skilled professionals and lack of trained employees with cross-functional skills hinders the growth of the market. On the other hand, regulatory outsourcing and increasing collaboration between pharmaceutical and biotech companies create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

On the basis of product, the antibody segment holds the highest market share in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of the global immunohistochemistry market and is projected to retain its leadership position during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increasing use of primary and secondary antibodies in immunohistochemistry tests for diagnosis.

On the basis of application, the diagnostics segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global immunohistochemistry market and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the period 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increase in various chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

On the basis of end-user, the hospital and diagnostic lab segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global immunohistochemistry market and is expected to maintain its leading position till 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit a rapid CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period due to growth in medical tourism, implementation of new guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure, and rapid growth in healthcare. Industry in India. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The immunohistochemistry market was positively impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic due to increased prevalence of Covid-19 infection and the adoption of immunohistochemistry techniques to detect Covid-19 infection.

• According to research published in July 2020 in the Journal of Laboratory Investigation, immunohistochemical (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) assays were used to detect Covid-19 infection.

• The demand for immunohistochemistry techniques has greatly increased in research institutes, hospitals and universities to gather more information about the Covid-19 infection and conduct trials and research activities to find treatment options.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abcam PLC

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson & Company

• Biocare Medical LLC

• Biogenex Laboratories

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

• Diagnostic Biosystems Inc.

• Eagle Biosciences Inc.

• F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

• Genemed Biotechnologies Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

