ACHI President Discusses Updated COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna’s newly authorized COVID-19 booster vaccines, now available in Arkansas, are formulated to target the currently dominant strains of the omicron variant as well as the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19. ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses the booster shots in an interview with radio station KUAF.

In the interview, Thompson talks about how the new booster vaccines are different from previous vaccines, when people should get the new shots, and other ways Arkansans can help prevent a fall COVID-19 surge.