Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,927 in the last 365 days.

ACHI President Discusses Updated COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna’s newly authorized COVID-19 booster vaccines, now available in Arkansas, are formulated to target the currently dominant strains of the omicron variant as well as the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19. ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses the booster shots in an interview with radio station KUAF.

In the interview, Thompson talks about how the new booster vaccines are different from previous vaccines, when people should get the new shots, and other ways Arkansans can help prevent a fall COVID-19 surge.

You just read:

ACHI President Discusses Updated COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.