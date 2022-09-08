Address by the Prime Minister Hon Fiame Naomi Mataafa for the Official Luncheon for the Celebration of the 60th Anniversary Celebration of Samoa’s Independence – (Amoa Hotel Savaii, 6th September 2022)

SAMOA, September 8 - Le afifio o le auvalaaulia ma malo faaaloalogia, e manatu o outou paia ma mamalu ua maea ona fola i se faamatalaga mai i lo tatou Malo i le taeao ua sola. O le a nuunuu ia faatini o tausala i le usoga a Pule ma Tumua aua o Samoa o le atunuu tofi, e tumau foi ona mamalu ma paia.

Tau a o lea, Puleono ma Salafai – ua faamalo le taupati, faamalo le ta’i ma le lagolagoina o lenei faamoemoe. E tauatalaaso ma e molimau pea lenei taeao, i lo outou sailimalo mo Samoa ma ona tagata. Ia faamanuia tele le Atua.

Ae o le a faaaogaina le Gagana e faigofie mo i tatou uma, e momoli atu ai se faasoa a le Malo i lenei taeao.

It is a pleasure for me to host this state lunch today to mark the conclusion of the first ever Savaii centred celebratory events of our 60th independence anniversary. I applaud the mammoth efforts that our people in Savaii have made to demonstrate public recognition and appreciation of the importance of inclusiveness and the spirit of cooperation.

The occasion is made more auspicious with the presence in Savaii and in Samoa of the Governor General of Aoearoa New Zealand, Her Excellency Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro and HE Dr Richard Davies, our Guests of Honour for our 60th independence anniversary. Thank you Excellencies for accepting our invitation and though the initial encounter is brief, may your fleeting glimpses of Samoa be the springboard for more visits in the future.

Distinguished guests, I am sure you will agree with me that Savaii should be given more opportunities to host more national events in the future provided we enhance connectivity and transportation. Thank you all for joining us on this important occasion and thank you Savaii for rising to the occasion!

To conclude, may I invite you all ladies and gentlemen to join me in proposing a toast for our only Guest of Honour of our 60th Independence anniversary “ to the good health and longevity of HE Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro and HE Dr Richard Davies.

Manuia!