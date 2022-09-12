Floral Flavors Market worth $521.6 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 8.9% - IndustryARC
Expanding per capita incomes and swift urbanization is anticipated to boost Floral Flavors Market demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Floral Flavors Market size is estimated to reach $521.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Floral flavoring can be delineated as food additives taken into account to extend the taste, flavor, and aroma of food and beverages. The floral flavorings extend tons of health benefits over artificial flavorings such as treating bloating, curing bone abnormalities such as arthritis, helping with urinary issues, preventing cognitive disorders such as insomnia, and purifying blood. Besides health benefits, people are making more demand for natural and clean label goods as several studies have found that artificial flavorings like pyridine and ethyl acrylate are carcinogenic in nature. Growing demand for food and beverages with natural flavorings, rising disposable incomes, augmenting prevalence of chronic health disorders, changing tastes and preferences with rapid urbanization are factors set to drive the growth of the Floral Flavors Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Floral Flavors Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Floral Flavors Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to heavy demand for floral flavored RTD beverages and convenience foods, high health consciousness among people, and better disposable incomes owing to the prosperous nature of the economy.
2. State-of-the-art marketing strategies are undertaken by market players, growing demand for lavender lattes and chamomile tea as incidences of cognitive disorders are increasing, growing usage of edible flowers as a substitute for sugar, rising demand for natural flavoring and sweeteners in food and beverages owing to health concerns are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Floral Flavors Market. Diminished production and rising inflation are said to reduce market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Floral Flavors Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Floral Flavors Market based on the flavor type can be further segmented into hibiscus, jasmine, rose, orange blossom, lavender, elderflower, and others. The jasmine, hibiscus, and elderflower segment held the largest share in 2021. These three categories of floral flavors are used extensively throughout the globe. Lavender organic whole milk yogurt, hibiscus sorbet, and milk chocolate with elderberry is some of the products that have made their existence known in recent years. Therefore, extensive usage in manufacturing several food and beverages owing to their anti-inflammatory and antiseptic nature has aided the demand
2. The Floral Flavors Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 40% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as heavy demand for floral flavored ready to drink beverages and convenience foods, high disposable incomes allowing people to make such purchases at the drop of a hat, high health consciousness among residents because of quality lifestyles, and full-fledged retail infrastructure
3. The Floral Flavors Market based on the application can be further segmented into beverages, convenience food items, dairy products, bakery and confectionery products, and Others. The Convenience food items and beverages segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to expanding trend of replacing artificial flavorings like ethyl acrylate, styrene, benzophenone, and others with natural floral flavors as artificial sweeteners and flavorings are believed to possess carcinogenic properties that deteriorate the health of individuals over time.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Floral Flavors industry are -
1.Sensient Technologies Corporation
2. BASF SE
3. Abelei Inc
4. Carbery group
5. Firmenich SA
