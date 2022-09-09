The Day the Queen Cheered on the Terps

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her stoicism and steady hand in shepherding the United Kingdom and the royal family itself through seven decades of change and challenges. Fans of the monarch, who died today at age 96, also related to her colorful outfits and love of corgis and horse racing.

But for one day, at the University of Maryland, she was also a fan of American football.

At the invitation of Maryland Gov. Thomas McKeldin, she and Prince Philip visited the university on Oct. 19, 1957, to watch her first and only U.S. football game, when the Terps upset North Carolina, 21-7. The contest became famous as the Queen’s Game.

“What an amazing coincidence it was that the Terps were playing the Tar Heels in College Park the very weekend the Queen was going to be in Washington visiting President Eisenhower and that Prince Philip had expressed a desire to see a typical American sport,” said University Archivist Emerita Anne Turkos. “It was a day filled with pageantry and unforgettable memories for those who played in the game and sat in the stands.”

The event was also part of the queen’s lifelong effort to maintain Britain’s “special relationship” with the U.S., said British royalty expert Julie Taddeo, a research professor in the department of history.

“She rode horses with [President Ronald] Reagan, waltzed with [President Gerald] Ford, and was hugged by [First Lady] Michelle Obama,” she said. “Football is such a quintessentially American event. It helped build this American affection for British royalty.”

That goodwill could be important as the UK crowns a new, much less popular king. The queen’s death “is happening at a very pivotal moment for Britain when it’s still dealing with Brexit and its aftermath, and feeling very fractured,” said Taddeo. “There are questions about Scotland wanting to leave, the new prime minister has only been in position for a couple of days, and there are lots of concerns about the economy and heating costs going into the winter.”

Taddeo believes the monarchy will survive the transition, just as the queen led the nation through the dismantling of its empire following World War II—and through years of scandal. As the world considers her legacy, take a look at how she made a royal splash just five years into her rule with her visit to UMD.