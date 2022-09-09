Neuroprosthetics Market 2020 Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies

Neuroprosthetics market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuroprosthetics industry is expected to garner $14 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 15.8% during the period 2016-2020. High growth segments such as Visual neuroprosthetics/retinal implants and applications such as Parkinson's disease, Overactive Bladder Syndrome and Epilepsy are expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the overall global Neuroprosthetics market. Motor Prosthetics holds the largest share within Neuroprosthetics devices market segment whereas Sacral Cord Stimulation (SCS) would maintain the leading market position through 2020, within technology segment.

Neuroprosthetics manufacturing companies focus on developing variants of Neuroprosthetics devices such as self-charging neural implants that can be recharged with bioenergy; thus, eliminate the need for expensive and high-risk surgeries to replace the discharged batteries of implanted Neuroprosthetics. The companies also deploy expansion of applications as key strategy for garnering market share. Some of the key market players profiled in this report are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics Inc., Retina Implant AG, MED-EL, Sonova Group (Advanced Bionics AG) and NDI Medical LLC.

Multitude of cognitive and physiological disorders have a debilitating impact on 'quality-of-life' of affected patient populace. A majority (~80%) of such patients are unamenable to any form of treatment as first line (drug) and second line (invasive surgeries) treatments fail. Neuroprosthetics devices or neural implants or brain implants offer an efficacious solution to the afore-mentioned type of patients. Neuroprosthetics deploy technologies such as Deep Brain Simulation (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) depending on the clinical condition to ameliorate the disease condition.

Depending on the condition treated, product types of Neuroprosthetics include Motor Prosthetics, Auditory Prosthetics/ Cochlear Implants, Visual Prosthetics/ Retinal implants and Cognitive Prosthetics. Owing to various factors such as high base of affected patient population, the patient population amenable to Neuroprosthetics and scope of improvement in QALY, the Motor Neuroprosthetics market for treating Parkinson's disease garners the largest market share; Motor Neuroprosthetics for treating Overactive Bladder Syndrome and Motor Neuroprosthetics for treating Epilepsy are second and third largest segment respectively. Despite such benefits that are high-impact growth drivers for the market, high-cost of devices curtail the adoption rate by patients, thus restrain the market growth.

• Global market for Neuroprosthetics gaining traction with Visual Prosthetics/ Retinal implants and Motor Neuroprosthetics (for treating Parkinson's disease) being major growth arenas during the forecast period (2014 - 2020)

• Within Neuroprosthetics devices market, Visual Prosthetics/ Retinal implants is the fastest growing segment

• Within Neuroprosthetics devices, Motor Neuroprosthetics segment would garner the largest market share, owing to numerous applications such as Parkinson's disease, Neurocardiac disorders, Over Active Bladder syndrome and Epilepsy

• North America would be the lucrative market, both in terms of market size and growth, (among all regional markets)

