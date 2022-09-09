Single Cell Analysis Market Europe Region Garner the Fastest CAGR of 21.6% by 2031

Single Cell Analysis Market

Single cell analysis industry was estimated at $2.64 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach $13.62 Bn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for single cell analysis and advancements in high-end technologies coupled with growth in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are driving the growth of the global Single cell analysis market. At the same time, the focus on personalized medicine and increasing cancer rates are complementing the growth. On the other hand, the high cost of single cell analysis products restrains growth to some extent.

According to the report, the global single cell analysis industry was estimated at $2.64 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $13.62 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

The consumables segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global single cell analysis market in 2021 and is expected to remain the leader till 2031. This segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. These include high product consumption, frequent purchase of reagents, increasing prevalence of target diseases and constant need for test consumables.

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment accounted for about one-third of the global single cell analysis market revenue in 2021 and is expected to remain the leader till 2031. The same segment will also reveal the fastest CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to growth in genome mapping programs, growth in next-generation sequencing applications, increases in healthcare costs, and technological advances in sequencing platforms.

On the other hand, Europe will achieve the fastest CAGR of 21.6% till 2031. Increase in cancer incidence and increase in government funding for single cell analysis research is driving the market growth. Other regions analyzed throughout the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Governments in almost all countries had increased funding for vaccine development and production, which increased the use of single-cell analytical tools for Covid-19 research, thus positively impacting the global single-cell analysis market.

• A complete understanding of the host's immune response during disease progression is essential to create more accurate prognostic and diagnostic indicators and to initiate appropriate therapeutic approaches for patients.

• Researchers can better understand immune cells at the single-cell level and how functional cells mediate immune defense by applying single-cell analysis. These factors have fueled the growth of the market in several ways.

