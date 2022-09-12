Beta Carotene Powder Market Size to Boost USD 326.6 million By 2027 | CAGR 1.2% - IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of Beta Carotene for Vitamin A Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Beta Carotene Powder MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Beta Carotene Powder Market size is estimated to reach $326.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The heightened demand for natural source carotene products is set to drive the Beta Carotene Powder Market. The soaring application of beta-carotene as a nutritional supplement in animal feed and the inclusion of Dl-alpha Tocopherol and Sodium Ascorbate as antioxidants is set to propel the growth of the Beta Carotene Powder Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Beta Carotene Powder Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Beta Carotene Powder Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the ability of the human body to effortlessly transform beta carotene into retinol (precursor vitamin A) which is a principal constituent in dietary supplements including Dl-alpha-Tocopherol and Sodium Ascorbate as antioxidants in the North American region.
2. Beta Carotene Powder Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for beta carotene in the food industry together with its powerful application in additional end-user industries like pharmaceuticals for coloring, pro-vitamin A source in dietary supplements, health constituent in animal feed, and antioxidant in cosmetic products with the likely inclusion of Dl-alpha-Tocopherol and Sodium Ascorbate as antioxidants. However, many studies have displayed that soaring admission of carotenoids (beta-carotene) in supplement structure, on the whole, extends the hazard of developing a cellular breakdown in the lungs in current and former smokers and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Beta Carotene Powder Market.
3. Beta Carotene Powder Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Beta Carotene Powder Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Beta Carotene Powder Market based on type can be further segmented into Natural and Synthetic. The Natural Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging inclination of consumers towards organically derived constituents and cleaner-label solutions.
2. The Beta Carotene Powder Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Beta Carotene Powder Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging application of Beta carotene (95% pure) as a colorant under 21 CFR 73.95 and 21 CFR 166.110 and a pro-vitamin A nutrition supplement under 21 CFR 182.5245 and 21 CFR 184.1245 in the North American region.
3. The Beta Carotene Powder Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetic Additives, and Others. The Food And Beverages Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the extensive application of beta-carotene in providing color to foods and beverages.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Beta Carotene Powder industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Koninklijke DSM N.V.
3. Chr. Hansen
4. Sensient Technologies
5. LycoRed
