Penicillin & Streptomycin Market Share Worth US$3.1 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Penicillin & Streptomycin Market Fall Under the Category of Antibiotics that are Taken into Consideration to Constrain the Growth of Bacterial Contaminations.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Penicillin & Streptomycin Market size is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.These protein synthesis inhibitors impede the growth of bacteria cells by binding to rh mibosomes whicakes tRNA incompetent of accumulating amino acids on proteins. Owing to their effectiveness penicillin & streptomycin are also delineated as antimicrobial agents. Antibiotics are prepared naturally but nowadays they are synthesized artificially also. For instance, streptomycin exists because of a species of bacteria described as Streptomyces griseus and is generally found in soil. Penicillin & streptomycin treat several health complications like infective endocarditis, tularemia, meningitis, and other contagions due to their effectiveness against gram-negative and positive bacteria. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Penicillin & Streptomycin Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Penicillin & Streptomycin Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Dwindling immunities of people broadening the surge of infections which is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Penicillin & Streptomycin Market. Whereas, several side-effects of antibiotics are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Penicillin & Streptomycin Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Penicillin & Streptomycin Market based on the application type can be further segmented into Bacterial cold-water disease, syphilis, meningitis, tuberculosis, throat contagions, mycobacterium avium complex, endocarditis, tularemia, and others. Tuberculosis and throat segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to enlarging pervasiveness of such infections all over the globe.
2. Penicillin & Streptomycin Market based on end-user can be further segmented into hospitals, health centers, and other medical facilities. The hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to a far-reaching presence in cities and rural areas. Hospitals are the first line of treatment. Therefore, they enjoy strong positioning in minds of people worldwide.
3. According to National Health Service, the most common side effects of antibiotics affect the digestive system. These happen in around 1 in 10 people. Moreover, there are many health complications associated with their administration that can cripple the growth of the penicillin & streptomycin market.
4. some common side effects are bloody stool, convulsions, headache, inflammation, chills agitation, and abdominal pain. Similarly, streptomycin set complications like nerve damage, impaired hearing, vertigo, nausea, reduction in appetite, and many more in motion.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Penicillin & Streptomycin industry are -
1. Pfizer Inc.
2. GlaxoSmithKline
3. Merck & Co.
4. Johnson & Johnson
5. Takeda Pharmaceutical
