Semen Analysis Market Research Revealing the Growth Rate and Business Opportunities to 2031

Semen Analysis Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of male infertility and increasing awareness of fertility testing in both developed and developing countries are driving the growth of the global Semen analysis market. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about semen analysis in economically poor countries hinders growth to some extent. However, the rise in sales of male fertility test kits on online platforms and the growing growth potential in emerging economies have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global semen analysis industry was valued at $955.47 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.49 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share, accounting for more than one-third of the global semen analysis market in 2021. This is due to increase in infertility cases and increased awareness among people about semen analysis test. On the other hand, the market in LAMEA will witness a faster CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of semen analysis tests across the region.

The global semen analysis market share was two-fifths in 2021 and is expected to remain the leader till 2031. The segment will also witness a faster CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in infertility rates in the population and the increase in the number of IVF and sterilization procedures in fertility centers.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Fertility clinics closed to avail fertility services such as semen analysis due to the outbreak of the epidemic, which had a negative impact on the global market, especially in the early stages.

• However, in 2021, authorities allowed the gradual resumption of fertility services worldwide with the implementation of the guidelines provided. This has helped the market recover quickly.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Cooper Companies Inc (Cooper Surgical)

• DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc.

• Androfert

• FlowLabs

• Hamilton Thorne Inc.

• Leja Products B.V

• Medical Electronics Systems

• Michigan center for fertility & women's health

• Bioline Technologies

• Lab IVF

• Microptic SL

• MotilityCount ApS

• NW Cryobank

• Sperm processor

• Midland Fertility

• Synergy medical systems

• Arquimea (Arquimea Agrotech)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the semen analysis market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing semen analysis market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the semen analysis market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global.

