Thunder Farm LF-1 (TF LF 1) live with upto 400% APY on Polygon Network featuring $UFARM , $DFYN, $PQBERT and $ROUTE
EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm, announces the launch of Thunder Farm round 2 which will go live on Polygon network in Liquidity Farming featuring 4 leading blockchain projects including Unifarm ($UFARM), RetroDefi ($PQBERT), DFYN ( $DFYN) and Router ($ROUTE).
The duration of staking in Thunder Farms is for 60 days. The user can stake any of the above-mentioned tokens and earn a minimum guaranteed APY of 80% through UniFarm’s platform https://app.unifarm.co. The stakers can maximize their rewards by upto 400% by purchasing a Booster Pack. This is an unlocked pool and users can unstake and claim their confirmed rewards anytime.
The stakers of Thunder Farms will also get a chance to be whitelisted for the upcoming SportzChain IDO on UniFarm Launchpad — UniLaunch.
Thunder Farms projects offering-
-UniFarm ($UFARM) one-of-a-kind staking solution where the best projects in DeFi space come together to provide value to investors. UniFarm allows you to stake one token but earn multiple high-value tokens, so in addition to a great APY.
-Router($ROUTE) decentralized exchange as well as a cross-chain infrastructure to facilitate communication across layer 1 and layer 2 blockchain solutions is the latest to receive backing from Coinbase Ventures.
-DFYN($DFYN)is a multi-chain AMM DEX that is built to be an inter-connected AMM with nodes spread on different blockchains and those AMMs will be able to share liquidity and enable cross-chain swaps. Currently, Dfyn is live on Polygon and Fantom
-RetroDefi ($PQBERT) V2 is the next evolution on RETRO DEFI ecosystem. It incorporates DEFI 2.0 mechanics and the latest technology on REBASE protocols.
Additional benefits
Thunder Farms Gold NFT- The user can get Gold NFT by staking a minimum of $50 in any of the 20 Liquidity Farming that will be live till the end of October
The Gold NFT holders are eligible to participate in all 3 Mega Events worth $10000 of reward pool for 115 winners in the activities- Crypto Poker Tournament, Mini Hackathon and Meme Carnival
The stakers can win Silver NFT Airdrops by participating in the promotional activities-
-AMA on Telegram
-Passive Income Conclave
-Staking Referrals
-Spaces on twitter
On the launch of Thunder Farms, Chandan Choudhary, Co Founder, Dfyn Network and Router Protocol said, “The Unifarm team is going from strength to strength with their cohorts, onboarding projects across the spectrum and creating value for the users. As a long standing partner, we wish them the very best with their latest Thunder Farms”
Further added, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-founder, UniFarm and OroPocket said, “After incredible demand in our early cohorts, we are excited to bring continued gamified farming for token holders looking to gain exposure to multiple DeFi projects in one pool”.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various DeFi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The aim is to create a collaborative platform for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has farms with the likes of Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. It is a one-of-its-kind staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and selling pressure.
Garima Bakshi
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various DeFi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The aim is to create a collaborative platform for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has farms with the likes of Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. It is a one-of-its-kind staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and selling pressure.
