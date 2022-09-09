Manchin, Capito Announce Economic Development Planning Grants for West Virginia

September 08, 2022

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $442,500 in Economic Development District Planning grants for five communities across West Virginia. This funding is made available through the Economic Development Administration (EDA).





“Investing in our communities spurs economic growth and creates good-paying, long-term jobs. Today’s announcement is great news and serves as part of the critical investments needed to help our communities thrive and succeed across the state,” Senator Manchin said. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic opportunities across the Mountain State.”



“Through my leadership role on the Environment and Public Works Committee, I continue to oversee and advocate for investments that help West Virginia’s communities best plan and prepare for increased job creation and economic development. The funding announced today will provide resources to Princeton, Wheeling, South Charleston, Fairmont, and Huntington to support these efforts to maximize future private and public sector partnerships at the local level,” Ranking Member Capito said.





Individual awards listed below: