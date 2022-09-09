Submit Release
Manchin Announces $750K for Potomac Valley Hospital Drug Addiction Center

September 08, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia will receive $750,000 to support renovations and upgrades to its Drug Addiction Center. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).


“The Potomac Valley Hospital provides essential care for our fellow West Virginians, from every day health needs to substance use disorder treatment, which is why I proudly secured this funding to support the renovations and upgrades to their Drug Addiction Center. Addressing the devastating drug epidemic that continues to ravage West Virginia is one of my top priorities, and this investment is great news for our entire state,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they continue to provide lifesaving care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”


The Potomac Valley Hospital Keyser-Area Drug Addiction Center provides essential health services to approximately 1,000 West Virginians every year. The Center functions as a clinic for substance use disorder and behavioral health treatments, as well as a resource hub for support services. The new renovations and upgrades to the center will integrate substance use disorder treatment into primary care, counseling, peer support programs, employment and childcare opportunities, as well as expand community outreach efforts.


Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to receive funding for projects that Senator Manchin fought for in last year’s funding bill. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible. 
