Manchin Announces $750K for Potomac Valley Hospital Drug Addiction Center

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of
the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Potomac Valley Hospital in
Keyser, West Virginia will receive $750,000 to support renovations and upgrades
to its Drug Addiction Center. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally
Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded
through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources
and Services Administration (HRSA).
“The Potomac Valley Hospital provides essential care for our
fellow West Virginians, from every day health needs to substance use disorder
treatment, which is why I proudly secured this
funding to support the renovations and upgrades to their Drug Addiction
Center. Addressing the devastating drug epidemic that continues to ravage West
Virginia is one of my top priorities, and this investment is great news for our
entire state,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate
Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including
earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they continue to provide
lifesaving care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
The Potomac Valley Hospital Keyser-Area Drug Addiction Center
provides essential health services to approximately 1,000 West Virginians every
year. The Center functions as a clinic for substance use disorder and
behavioral health treatments, as well as a resource hub for support services.
The new renovations and upgrades to the center will integrate substance use
disorder treatment into primary care, counseling, peer support programs,
employment and childcare opportunities, as well as expand community outreach
efforts.
Congressionally
Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local
governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted
funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West
Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to
receive funding for projects that Senator Manchin
fought for
in last year’s funding bill. As a member of the Senate Appropriations
Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to
priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support
the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally
responsible.
