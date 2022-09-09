Submit Release
Designating Iranian Proliferators of Shipping Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Technology to Russia for Use in Ukraine

The United States is designating a person involved in the shipment of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia for its war against Ukraine, as well as four other persons involved in Iranian UAV activities, including the production of Shahed-series UAVs and related components for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Russian military is suffering from major supply shortages in Ukraine, in part because of sanctions and export controls, forcing Russia to turn to unreliable countries like Iran for supplies and equipment.  The United States will hold those who support Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine to account, including by continuing to sanction Iranian or other entities that provide lethal aid to Russia.

We will also use all available tools, including sanctions, to prevent, deter, and dismantle the procurement networks that supply UAV-related material and technology to Iran, as well as the Iranian entities that engage in such proliferation.  We also warn any third country that seeks to purchase these drones from Iran that doing so implicates multiple U.S. sanction authorities.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to weapons of mass destruction proliferation-related Executive Order (E.O.) 13382 as well as Russia-related E.O. 14024.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.

