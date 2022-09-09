Intravenous Solutions Market Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios | Forecast, 2021-2031

Intravenous Solutions Market

Global intravenous solutions market is projected to reach $26,558.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3%. 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON , US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for intravenous solutions has gained importance in recent years, due to malnutrition rates, rapid response time and high efficacy associated with intravenous solution therapy, and growth in the aging population. Increase in incidence of cancer and increase in birth rate mainly complements the growth in the global intravenous solution market. Alternatively, lack of experienced healthcare professionals and complexity of intravenous administration therapy are the major factors that will hamper the Intravenous solutions market share.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Intravenous Solutions Market”, the global intravenous solutions market was valued at $11,857.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $26,558.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3%. 2022 to 2031. Increased research and development activities on the role of intravenous solutions in the Covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted the intravenous solutions industry. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of certain metabolic diseases has fueled the market growth under epidemic conditions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

The total parental nutrition segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global intravenous solutions market, and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in the use of total parenteral nutrition. The vitamins and minerals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, die to increase in geriatric population, surge in technological advancements, and rise in efficacy and advantages of vitamins and mineral preparations.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2031. Presence of large patient population, strong presence of major players, easy availability of drugs, developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement have led to the policies research and development in health care systems. Large number of innovative initiatives and high adoption of advanced treatment methods.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By type, intravenous solutions market analysis accounted for the major share of the overall parenteral nutrition segment in the intravenous solutions market in 2021.

• By composition, the vitamins and minerals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment holds a major share of the intravenous solutions market in 2021.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

• Axa Parenterals Ltd.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Grifols S.A.

• Henry Schein Inc.

• ICU Medical, Inc.

• JW Life Science

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Salius Pharma Private Limited

• Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Soxa Formulations & Research (Pvt.) Ltd.

• Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

