Carl Black Orlando offers a discount on a new vehicle battery

Drivers around the Orlando area can find discounted batteries at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership, is offering drivers discounted new vehicle batteries this month. Most ACDelco Gold 30-MO batteries are available for $159.95 at the dealership. The price includes the cost of the battery and the cost of installation, as well as a complimentary warranty. The price doesn't include taxes.

The warranty that comes with ACDelco Gold batteries is a 30-month free-replacement limited warranty. That means if the new battery fails and qualifies for warranty coverage within a 30-month period, the purchaser can qualify for a completely new battery for free. Drivers should talk to a member of the Carl Black Orlando service team if they want to learn more about warranty part details and qualifications.

Installation of the batteries is included in the discounted $159.95 price. However, some vehicles may cost extra for installation. Drivers should contact the dealership's service team if they think their vehicle may fall into that category and would like to confirm the cost.

Drivers who are interested in this temporary offer can find the service coupon and a service scheduler online at the Carl Black Orlando website, carlblackoforlando.com. Business hours and directions to the dealership are also available on the website. Any questions or concerns should be directed to the dealership.

Media Contact

Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, 888 502-9763, Omar@carlblack.com

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando