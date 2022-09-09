Submit Release
Trump Media & Technology Group Issues Statement on Proposed Merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trump Media & Technology Group ("TMTG") released the following statement regarding its proposed merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. ("DWAC"):

"The SEC has needlessly delayed its review of our proposed merger, causing real and unnecessary financial harm to DWAC investors, roughly 90 percent of whom are small, retail shareholders whom the SEC is chartered to protect. Despite its standard practice to provide comments within 30 days, the SEC has failed to give meaningful feedback on DWAC's registration statement for a stunning 115 days and counting. In the interests of simple fairness, the SEC needs to set aside any improper political considerations and bring its review to a swift conclusion."

Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group - North America
tmtgir@mzgroup.us

Media Contact:
press@tmtgcorp.com


