Sally Bae Promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas

Bae Will Oversee All Revenue and Strategic Sales Growth for T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company announced today that Sally Bae has been promoted to senior vice president of global partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas, a joint venture partner with MGM Resorts International in T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena. T-Mobile Arena is home of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the premier destination for top sports and entertainment events on the Las Vegas Strip. Bae, previously the vice president of partnership sales and service for the arena, will continue to work out of T-Mobile Arena and report to Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer of AEG.

As a senior vice president of global partnerships, Bae will be responsible for revenue generation for T-Mobile Arena as well as the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which has played host to hundreds of high-profile events in Las Vegas since opening in 1993 including legendary concerts, championship fights, and special events. In the expanded new role, her primary focus will be on securing and managing high revenue, long-term partners for both marquee venues including naming rights, founding partners, venue partners, and premium inventory such as Bunker Suites, Loge Boxes, Terrace Tables and Club Seats. Additionally, she will manage and lead a growing sales department and team of executives at T-Mobile Arena. In this expanded role, Bae will also be tasked with monitoring and evaluating the sales department's revenue and goals, leading budget decisions, and accessing overall team and individual team member performances. She will continue to oversee business development and growth for both properties.

"T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena are two of the busiest and most exciting entertainment and sports destinations in the country. Sally's impressive track record at both venues combined with her expertise in new business development and revenue generation makes her the perfect fit for this expanded new role," said Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer of AEG. "She has been and will continue to be a valuable asset to growing our business in Las Vegas, and we look forward to continuing to serve the many fans who pass through both venues as well as our new and existing partners under her leadership."

A seasoned sales executive, Bae brings a wealth knowledge and experience to her work on behalf of T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena. Bae began her career with AEG eight years ago as the second hire for T-Mobile Arena, which officially opened its doors in 2016. She started out at the Las Vegas showplace as the director of premium and service, and was quickly promoted to vice president, after having helped successfully sell out all premium seating inventory for T-Mobile Arena in its first year of being open to the public. Since then, Bae and her team have gone on to exceed annual budgets year after year on behalf of the award-winning arena.

Prior to joining AEG, Bae helped generate over $550M in gross sales revenue within a 4-year period resulting in the successful sellout of two large luxury developments in Los Angeles. She is most known for her role at The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE, a project which achieved a 99 percent premium price per square foot to the underlying market in downtown Los Angeles, grossing over $375M in sales revenue. She was also involved in one of the largest new development projects in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles: Solair, a condominium property acquired by Starwood Capital's residential subsidiary, ST Residential.

"I am truly grateful to work for this company and in this capacity," said Bae. "I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities this new position presents."

ABOUT T-MOBILE ARENA

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between Park MGM and New York-New York, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city's first professional sports team, as well as UFC's exclusive Las Vegas arena destination. The venue, named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine's 2018 Arena Power List as well as the "Best New Major Concert Venue" by Pollstar Magazine in 2016, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Industry-leading architect Populous designed T-Mobile Arena to meet the U.S. Green Building Council's standards for LEED® Gold Certification. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International MGM. For more information, visit T-MobileArena.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is home to concerts, championship boxing and premier sporting and special events. The Arena offers comfortable seating for as many as 16,800 with excellent sightlines and state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting and sound. Prominent events to date have included world championship fights between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson as well as Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez as well as Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao; and concerts by The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Bette Midler, George Strait, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, U2, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Buffett and the Barbra Streisand Millennium Concert. The MGM Grand Garden Arena also has been home to annual events including the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Latin GRAMMY Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Pac-12 Men's Basketball Championship and Frozen Fury NHL pre-season games hosted by the Los Angeles Kings.

ABOUT AEG:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Galaxy, LA Kings and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International MGM is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

