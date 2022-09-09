110 Years: Amerisure Celebrates Company Milestone, Recognizes Decades of Success through Partnership

This month marks the 110th anniversary for Amerisure Insurance.

This month marks the 110th anniversary for Amerisure Insurance. Headquartered in southeast Michigan, the company is a super regional carrier with operations in 26 states and has provided commercial insurance solutions for U.S.-based businesses for more than a century.

Amerisure's strength and success date back to September 12, 1912, when the Michigan Manufacturers Association joined with a group of local manufacturers to form the Michigan Workmen's Compensation Mutual Insurance Company. The company became Michigan Mutual, and was then later renamed the Amerisure Companies in recognition of its geographic and product expansion.

"Throughout our company's 110 years, Amerisure has proudly pioneered workplace safety solutions and demonstrated industry-leading service for our agency customers and policyholders," said Greg Crabb, Amerisure's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to recognize this significant milestone as we continue to grow and deliver innovative solutions along with the exceptional service experience that is a foundation of our business."

Today, Amerisure offers customizable commercial coverages, specialized insurance programs, and cutting-edge risk management technologies, with a central focus on providing unparalleled customer service. At the center of Amerisure's strategy are strong partnerships built for mutual success with an exclusive network of elite agents.

"We continue to invest in our specialized products and services to transform the insurance experience one agency partner at a time," said Crabb. "While Amerisure has grown considerably since our inception in 1912, the spirit of our early mission and an unwavering commitment to workers' safety lives on today."

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit https://amerisure.com/.

