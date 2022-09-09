SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MOLN MNSO HGEN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Molecular Partners AG MOLN

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/molecular-partners-lawsuit-form?prid=31498&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Molecular Partners American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to certain documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021; and/or (b) Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021, and April 26, 2022.

Allegations against MOLN include that: (i) the Company's product, ensovibep, was less effective at treating COVID-19 than defendants had led investors to believe; that (ii) accordingly, the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"); (iii) waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company's chances of securing EUA for ensovibep; (iv) another of the Company's product candidates, MP0310, was less attractive to Molecular Partners' collaborator, Amgen, than defendants had led investors to believe; (v) accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return to global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (vi) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and (vii) as a result, documents issues in connection with the Company's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/miniso-mnso-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=31498&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with MINISO's October 2020 initial public offering.

Allegations against MNSO include that: (1) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) defendants, including the Company and its chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with People's Republic of China authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Humanigen, Inc. HGEN

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/humanigen-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=31498&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2022

Class Period: May 28, 2021 - July 12, 2022

Allegations against HGEN include that: (i) Humanigen's lead product candidate, lenzilumab, was less effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients than defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the lenzilumab Emergency Use Authorization and the ACTIV-5/BET-B study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint; (iii) accordingly, lenzilumab's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

