Door and Window Automation Market worth $23.6 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 5.2%

Door and Window Automation Market Size is expected to reach USD 23.6 billion by 2027 from USD 18.3 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%

The report "Door and Window Automation Market by Component (Operators, Sensors & Detectors (Infrared, Proximity, and Microwave), Access Control), Product (Industrial (Sectional, High-Speed, Roller Shutter), Pedestrian Doors (Sliding, Swing)) - Global Forecast to 2027" The global door and window automation market size is estimated to be USD 18.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 23.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The increasing demand for automated doors in various industries and rising infrastructure development projects worldwide are responsible for the growth of door and window automation market. Additionally, the installation of automated doors and windows is increasing rapidly in hospitality sector, which is also responsible for the growth of the market.

Access Control Systems is expected to hold the largest growth rate during the forecast period

An access control system is used for security, as it allows access only to authorized persons; however, it can also grant, modify, or deny access at any time. Automated door systems can be combined with access control systems to increase security. The increasing requirement of security at offices, airports, hospitals, and hotels, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.

Pedestrian doors dominated the door and window automation market in 2021

Pedestrian doors are used where there is high pedestrian traffic, such as in hotels, hospitals, office buildings, banks, and airports, to provide optimum safety and security with ease of managing high crowds in commercial buildings. They are ideal for the entrance to homes and offices. The maintenance cost for these doors is low, and hence are highly preferred by the various end-users.

Hotels and restaurants is expected to hold the largest CAGR by 2027

Automated doors installed in hotels and restaurants minimizes the loss of conditioned air and improves the flow of foot traffic in busy doorways. Guests can use a single remote to control automated windows for ventilation and other security purposes. Automated doors can also be integrated with hotel locking systems to ensure a secure entrance not only to guests but also to other trade partners such as delivery personnel and staff. Pedestrian doors such as sliding and revolving doors are installed in hotels and restaurants to allow easy access to people on wheelchairs, strollers, and persons carrying large parcels. These doors provide hotels and restaurants with better designs and appearance. They are also used to control the high volume of traffic.

The door and window automation market in North America is the dominating region in 2021

North America is one of the leading regions in the door and window automation market. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico play a major role in the North American door and window automation market. The US is one of the major contributors to the growth of the regional market as several key players in the door and window automation market, including Royal Boon Edam International B.V., Honeywell International, and Insteon, have their headquarters in the US, which is expected to create immense market growth opportunities in the coming years.

Major companies operating in this door and window automation market includes ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), Allegion Plc (Ireland), and dormakaba Group (Switzerland).

