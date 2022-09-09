Distributed Cloud Market Size, Share, Top Vendors, Industry Trends, Growth, Recent Developments, Technology Forecast to 2027

Distributed Cloud Market by Service Type (Data Security, Data Storage, Networking), Application (Edge Computing, Content Delivery, Internet of Things), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The Distributed Cloud Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022.

Data storage service type to hold largest market share of Distributed cloud in 2022.

The distributed cloud enables business data transfer of any size without any additional fee. It can protect the sovereignty of data in full compliance with GDPR. It offers an AI-powered data lake to keep data in one place by raising the quality of predictive analytics. It is applicable for various use cases using manufacturing, IoT, machine learning, and imaging.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2022-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments covered Service Type (Data Security, Data Storage, Networking), Application (Edge Computing, Content Delivery, Internet of Things), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government), and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), VMware (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Teradata (US), F5 (US), Cohesity (US), Oracle (US) Commvault (US), SCC (UK) Wind River Systems (US), Cubbit (Italy), PhoenixNAP (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Anyscale(US), Panzura (US), Platform9 (US), Zededa (US), and Hazelcast (US).

Small and medium enterprises are likely to adopt distributed cloud solutions at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Cloud solutions offer scalable infrastructure and capabilities for SMEs to meet a sudden demand. SMEs face stiff competition due to a lack of technical skill sets and IT budgets. To overcome these challenges, SMEs are adopting the pay-as-you-go model, which offers the flexibility to manage the IT infrastructure as per their requirement. SMEs are focusing on adopting the hybrid cloud solution, which enables the quick transfer of workload to the public cloud per the requirements, which is likely to drive the adoption of the distributed cloud market.

The major players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market reach to enhance customer base. Key players such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Commvault, F5, and Google have majorly adopted strategies such as product launches and upgradations, partnerships, agreements, merger and acquisitions to gain market presence and to support the growth of distributed cloud market.

Alibaba Cloud services provide customers with API access points with HTTPS encryption enabled, enabling customers to use access keys to call the Alibaba Cloud Service Service API securely. It provides extensive features to ensure data security. It focuses on delivering the best value to customers. It is strong on customization. It is fully flexible in this area, with no specific rules or regulations dictating how customizations should be performed. Alibaba Cloud focuses on organic and inorganic business growth strategies to strengthen its position in the market. The company easily expands its reach worldwide through its partner network. It has constantly acquired emerging cloud storage providers to increase its market share and keep its offering relevant and up to date.

AWS has 76 availability zones in 24 regions and has plans for nine more availability zones and three more regions (Indonesia, Japan, and Spain), with more to follow. It is not only the number of different locations that makes AWS strong in its ability to provide high availability but also the fact that it has 26 compute-optimized instances, 22 storage-optimized instances, and 56 memory-optimized instances for customers to choose from.AWS focuses on organic and inorganic business growth strategies to strengthen its position in the market. As part of its organic growth strategies, the organization focuses on product innovations to gain an advantage over its competitors. The company easily expands its reach worldwide through its partner network. It has constantly acquired emerging cloud storage providers to increase its market share and keep its offering relevant and up to date.

