Inscape Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

"First quarter fiscal 2023 sales did not meet our expectations, despite the year over year improvement of 12.7%. Gross margins were unacceptable as a result. Certain investments in sales and marketing resources as well as expenses related to our continuing cost reduction initiatives are not yet evident in our financial results." said Eric Ehgoetz, CEO.

Total sales revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $8.9 million, compared to $7.9 million for the same period of fiscal 2022. The improvement in the quarter, related largely to a major contract in the Walls business. Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.2 million or negative $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.4 million or negative $0.24 per diluted share for fiscal 2022. The decline was due to a lower gross margin, and an increase in selling and marketing expenses to drive sales growth. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was negative $5.0 million, compared to negative $3.3 million, for fiscal 2022.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended July 31, 2021 unless otherwise stated):

Sales of $8.9 million, an improvement of 12.7%

Gross profit margin of 4.0%, with gross profit of $0.4 million, versus gross profit margin of 7.7%, with gross profit of $0.6 million

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $6.3 million, an increase of $1.7 million: Additional expenses of $1.2 million for participation in industry marketing events, and investment in sales and marketing talent to drive business growth One-time expenses of $0.5 million comprised a consultancy cost for an ERP upgrade, and exit costs related to a planned lease termination

There was no government subsidy in the current quarter, compared to $1.4 million for prior year

EBITDA of negative $4.7 million, compared to EBITDA of negative $2.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.3 million

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $6.1 million versus $11.5 million as at April 30, 2022







Inscape Corporation

Summary of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Results

(in thousands except EPS)

Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Sales $ 8,858 $ 7,858 Gross profit 352 607 Selling, general & administrative expenses(i) 6,461 4,562 Unrealized gain on foreign exchange (7 ) (99 ) Other income (93 ) (1,380 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (107 ) 420 Stock-based compensation(i) (117 ) 107 Interest expense 402 366 Severance(i) - 16 Net loss before income taxes $ (6,539 ) $ (3,385 ) Income tax expense - 1 Net loss $ (6,539 ) $ (3,386 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.43 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average number of shares (in thousands): for basic EPS calculation 14,381 14,381 for diluted EPS calculation 14,381 14,381

(i) Stock-based compensation and severance displayed separately.







Sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were 12.7% higher than the same quarter of the previous year, representing an increase of 40.7% in the Walls segment and 3.1% in the Furniture segment. In addition, the positive impact of the price increase instituted early in April began to take effect and is expected to be fully realized in later quarters. The additional investments in sales and marketing are expected to drive an upward sales trend.

Adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following is a reconciliation of net loss before taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net loss before taxes, the non-GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended July 31,

(in thousands) 2021 2020 Net loss before income taxes $ (6,187 ) $ (3,385 ) Adjust non-operating or unusual items: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (107 ) 420 Unrealized gain on foreign exchange (7 ) (99 ) Other income – lease modification (93 ) - Other income – government grant - (1,380 ) Stock-based compensation (117 ) 107 Severance - 16 Adjusted net loss before income taxes $ (6,511 ) $ (4,321 )



The following is a reconciliation of net loss before taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended July 31,

(in thousands) 2022 2021 Net loss before income taxes $ (6,187 ) $ (3,385 ) Interest 402 366 Depreciation 722 390 Amortization 412 295 EBITDA $ (4,651 ) $ (2,334 ) Adjust non-operating or unusual items: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives $ (107 ) $ 420 Unrealized gain on foreign exchange (7 ) (99 ) Other income – lease modification (93 ) - Other income – government grant - (1,380 ) Stock-based compensation (117 ) 107 Severance - 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,975 ) $ (3,270 )



Gross profit margin was 4.0% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to 7.7% for the same period last year. This decline was mainly due to fuel surcharges, higher commodity prices, and new lease expenses related to the Holland Landing plant. The Company implemented price increases in April 2022 to offset the increased costs and improve future profit margin.

SG&A expenses for the quarter was 71.6% of sales, compared to 59.6% for the same quarter of last year. Increased sales and marketing costs of $1.2 million in the current quarter are consistent with the Company's strategy to rebuild its sales and marketing teams, and promote initiatives to drive sales growth. These costs are, for the most part, salaries and benefits for new hires, travel, and participation in an industry trade show. One-time costs include increased professional fees of $0.2 million as part of the upgrade to the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software system and accelerated depreciation costs of $0.3 million related to exit of a lease. The SG&A expenses relative to sales is expected to decline as the Company's goal of improved sales is realized and certain non-recurring expenses cease.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $6.1 million, of which restricted cash accounted for $0.3 million. During the quarter the Company negotiated new arrangements for its foreign exchange forward contracts which resulted in the release of USD$2.25 million of collateral security. Management continues to review and implement measures for the continued recovery of the Company's business lines.

Financial Statements

Financial statements are available from our website as of this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the above statements are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially as a result of many factors including, but not limited to, further changes in market conditions and changes or delays in anticipated product demand. In addition, future results may also differ materially as a result of many factors, including: fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to product demand arising from competitive and general economic and business conditions in North America; length of sales cycles; significant fluctuations in international exchange rates, particularly the U.S. dollar exchange rate; restrictions in access to the U.S. market; changes in the Company's markets, including technology changes and competitive new product introductions; pricing pressures; dependence on key personnel; and other factors set forth in the Company's Ontario Securities Commission reports and filings.

