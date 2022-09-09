Greenberg Traurig's Nancy Taylor to Present at Managed Care Risk Association Conference

Nancy E. Taylor, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will lead a panel at the Managed Care Risk Association Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, titled "Health Care Legislative and Regulatory Update" Sept. 13.

September 08, 2022

Taylor will discuss key regulatory and legislation issues to watch relating to health care, insurance coverage, and reinsurance.

Taylor focuses her practice on health and FDA related matters. She has broad experience working with providers, plans, employers, private equity firms, and FDA regulated companies. She advises clients on health care transactions, health and FDA regulatory policy and compliance, and responding to Congressional and Administration investigations and audits. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Taylor served 10 years as health policy director for a Senate committee and worked on a number of significant health and FDA laws. She also served as CEO of a startup medical device company, where she obtained eight product clearances, including securing reimbursement coverage for each product.

