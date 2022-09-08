Changes to Requirement for COVID-19 Isolation

CANADA, September 8 - The Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, announced changes to Prince Edward Island’s legal order from seven days of isolation to now requiring five days of isolation for positive cases of COVID-19 (10 days of isolation for immune compromised cases) and are required to wear a mask for five days after isolation when they are in indoor public places. Masks in high risk settings, including hospitals, long-term care and community care homes, will remain in place to reduce transmission throughout the province.

“Isolation continues to be an important layer of protection against transmission of COVID-19 while we prepare for a surge in cases on Prince Edward Island this Fall. It’s important that Islanders continue to be cautious, and this change in isolation will allow people to return to work and school after five days of isolation as long as they are feeling well and their symptoms are improving.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are legally required to isolate for 5 days (after onset of symptoms or positive test) regardless of vaccination status and are required to wear a mask for the next 5 days while in indoor public spaces. Individuals can exit self-isolation after 5 days if they are not experiencing any symptoms or if symptoms are improving (and no fever for the last 24 hours). Individuals who are immunocompromised must isolate for 10 days.

Clinic testing continues to be accessible throughout the province and it is important for individuals who are at risk of severe outcomes and are symptomatic to be tested at a Health PEI testing clinic to ensure they can access antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

It is highly recommended that anyone 12 years of age and older get vaccinated at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province as it remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19. First, second and booster doses are being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies.

Parents and guardians looking to book an appointment for their children aged 6 months to 5 years should call toll-free 1-844-975-3303 to make an appointment. Vaccinations for this age group will be offered at Health PEI COVID-19 Immunization Clinics across the province on dedicated dates and times to support the unique needs of children. For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine for children and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children.

Parents and guardians of unvaccinated children 6 months of age and older should make an appointment for their children to receive a first dose. In addition to any immediate illness, children are vulnerable to developing long COVID-19 and the long-term health impacts of post-viral illnesses are not yet known. Children 6 months of age and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

