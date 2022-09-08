Submit Release
President Tsai expresses condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

TAIWAN, September 8 - President Tsai expresses condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Responding to the announcement by Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on September 8 (BST), Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) on September 9 said that President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deepest condolences to the British government and the people of the Commonwealth on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, as well as deepest sympathies to the heir to the throne, His Majesty King Charles III, and the royal family. President Tsai also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Taiwan's representative office in the United Kingdom to convey Taiwan's condolences and sympathies to the British government. 

Spokesperson Chang said that during her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was much loved and respected by the people of the United Kingdom, and greatly admired by the international community. During World War II, she was the first female member of the royal family to serve in the military, and after ascending to the throne, led the UK both through the lengthy Cold War period and in the age of authoritarian expansionism we face today. Throughout the changes and challenges of different eras, under Queen Elizabeth II's leadership, the UK was an indispensable pillar of global democracy.    

Spokesperson Chang said that the passing of Queen Elizabeth II is a tremendous loss for both the UK and the international community, and prayed that she may rest in peace, and that the royal family will take due care and find comfort in this time of grief. Taiwan and the UK will always remember Her Majesty's lifelong contributions to world peace and prosperity, and Taiwan will continue to work with the UK toward our shared values and ideals. 

