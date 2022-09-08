Statement by Premier Dennis King on the Demise of the Sovereign

CANADA, September 8 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the Demise of the Sovereign:

“On behalf of the people of Prince Edward Island, I extend to the Royal Family and to all subjects of Her Majesty throughout the Commonwealth, our deepest sympathy on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Since the beginning of her reign in 1952, Her Majesty has been a most dutiful Monarch, actively participating in everyday duties, constitutional affairs and public engagements. Throughout her 70 years as our Sovereign, the level of engagement in her job was an inspiration to us all.

We have been honoured with the presence of Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh many times prior to, and throughout Queen Elizabeth’s reign as Monarch. They first visited as Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1951, and traveled to the Island again in 1959 as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip were honoured guests in 1964 for the official opening of the Confederation Centre of the Arts, and again in 1973 to celebrate the centennial of Prince Edward Island's entry into Confederation.

I offer our most heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty’s children and grandchildren, and all who mourn her loss worldwide. As we mourn the passing of our Queen, we are privileged to commemorate His Majesty’s accession to the Throne and extend our sincere best wishes for himself and for the welfare and prosperity of the people throughout the Commonwealth.

Long live the King.”