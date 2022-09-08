Statement from The Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island

CANADA, September 8 - Her Honour the Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island, received the sad news today from Her Excellency the Governor General of Canada, confirming the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada.

Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry extends her sincerest condolences, on behalf of all Islanders, to His Royal Highness Prince Charles and all members of the Royal Family. Her Majesty was a remarkable sovereign, respected and admired around the world.

“I know from my meeting with Her Majesty in London in March of 2018 that she had a special place in her heart for Prince Edward Island,” said Her Honour. “Our province has welcomed Her Majesty on several occasions and we share our deep sorrow with all other peoples of the Commonwealth, and the world.”

Beginning tomorrow, and for the next nine days, a book of condolence will be available for members of the public to sign at Government House (1 Terry Fox Drive) between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Other locations for books of condolence will be at the Province House/Legislative Assembly (Coles Building) in Charlottetown and the provincial libraries in Souris, Montague, Summerside and Tignish.

