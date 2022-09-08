Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,544 in the last 365 days.

Statement from The Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island

CANADA, September 8 - Her Honour the Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island, received the sad news today from Her Excellency the Governor General of Canada, confirming the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada.

Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry extends her sincerest condolences, on behalf of all Islanders, to His Royal Highness Prince Charles and all members of the Royal Family.  Her Majesty was a remarkable sovereign, respected and admired around the world.  

“I know from my meeting with Her Majesty in London in March of 2018 that she had a special place in her heart for Prince Edward Island,” said Her Honour. “Our province has welcomed Her Majesty on several occasions and we share our deep sorrow with all other peoples of the Commonwealth, and the world.”

Beginning tomorrow, and for the next nine days, a book of condolence will be available for members of the public to sign at Government House (1 Terry Fox Drive) between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Other locations for books of condolence will be at the Province House/Legislative Assembly (Coles Building) in Charlottetown and the provincial libraries in Souris, Montague, Summerside and Tignish.  

For more information contact:
Cindy Cheverie
Office of the Lieutenant Governor
902-368-5480

You just read:

Statement from The Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.